The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public.
Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance.
Flights through the new terminal will begin on an unannounced date, following the grand opening, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
As the regional airport is gearing up to open the new terminal, the Missourian toured the new space on Friday with Airport Manager Mike Parks.
Departures
Just to the right of the old terminal is the new building. One of the first things passengers may see is an abstract structure on the ceiling that incorporates various maps encased in circles.
The lobby is spacious with shiny cement floors. The operational terminal is 16,000 square feet, while the new terminal is 52,000 square feet.
Two silver wreath sculptures hang on the walls on either side of the entrance to the new terminal.
All the way to the left of this entrance, on the north wall, will be a mural of the Katy Trail, the Missouri River and other regional landmarks.
Next to the mural is the ticketing counter. American Airlines will have its ticket counter on the furthest desk to the right. Next to stanchions for queuing lines there will be an exhibition of historic photos, donated by Boone County resident Nancy Badger.
"As people come through, it gives them something to look at and enjoy," Parks said.
To the right of the black and white aviation photos on the wall is a screening area for Transportation Security Administration. The room is large with dark carpeting lining the floors. On opening day, there are going to be two lanes of TSA equipment, according to Parks.
There is a larger area in the back to create space for passengers to put on their shoes and other items, without creating traffic for those in line.
After passengers complete their TSA screening, they will take a polished concrete ramp into the gate area that is lined with carpeting on the east wall. The gate numbers read from right to left as passengers exit the TSA area.
Gates one, two and four already have passenger boarding bridges while gate three's boarding bridge will be installed at a later date, according to Parks.
In the gate area, the gray seats are lined with charging ports. There are monitors on each wall to show passengers flight information. American Airlines will be in gate one on opening day. There will be more flights through gate two if needed.
The bathrooms that are at the gates are spacious, with warm lighting and silver stalls.
Among the new additions to the terminal are a mother's room with a wide blue chair and a diaper-changing table.
Another new addition is a sensory room with sound-dampening walls, ceilings and doors. There is also a service animal relief area with a patch of turf and a large, non-functioning fire hydrant.
"We do have customers that have service animals, so this would be a great benefit to them," Parks said.
Arrivals
As passengers enter the terminal after landing, they will be led to clearly marked double doors situated across from the gates. When they walk through the two sets of double doors, they will follow TSA guidance to the exit lanes, where baggage claim is located.
To the left of the large baggage claim carousel, which is in the center of the large open area, is a wall sponsored by MU. The wall will include a seating area with an embroidered MU logo on each of the seats, which will be black. The seats will be placed in the terminal by November, according to Parks.
Parks said every time the baggage belt is on, the MU fight song will play on more enhanced speakers than those in the old terminal.
The car rental counters will still be in the old terminal and, as of right now, there are no plans to tear down the terminal after construction is completed, according to Parks.
In the future, passengers will walk out of a set of doors and take a covered walkway to the car rental counters in the building next door, which will also house airport administration and TSA offices.
On this walkway, contractors recently set an aviation beam from Stephens College.
"It's something nice for people to look at as they are walking on that sidewalk," Parks said.
Around the corner from the baggage claim area, there is an information wall with pamphlets.
There are monitors on the back wall just above the baggage carousel that promote all regional activities operated by the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"This is not just Columbia's airport, but it's the region's airport, so we are excited to promote the region," Parks said. "We know this terminal will represent the region well."
Though the terminal is close to completion, Parks said the city will coordinate with all tenants after the grand opening to prepare the terminal for commercial traffic.