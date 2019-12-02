Residents and city employees packed into the conference room, bumping shoulders and chatting with one another, waiting for a moment with two of the newest faces at city hall.
City leadership invited the public at 8:30 a.m Monday to meet Columbia's newly-hired Deputy City Manager De'Carlon Seewood and Finance Director Matthew Lue.
The event was casual, without a formal presentation. Attendees were offered refreshments and walked around the room to speak with each other and the two new city leaders.
Seewood started as deputy city manager on Nov 18. He most recently served as city manager for the City of Ferguson, Missouri, and has over 13 years of experience in local government according to a city press release.
Though his time in Columbia has been brief, Seewood said everyone has been extremely welcoming and he is excited to be in the city.
"Columbia is a large community but it has that small town charm," he said. "It’s one of the fastest growing communities in Missouri, it’s extremely progressive, there’s just so much going on here so just being a part of the organization has been exciting."
Seewood said public engagement, including Monday's meet and greet, is extremely important.
"The only way a manager can be successful is to kind of know exactly what citizens want and what’s going on in the community," Seewood said.
He said it is important to show citizens and employees of the city if there is a concern or issue there is someone they can talk to.
Seewood said he's working on a project dealing with social and racial inequality, and right now he's working on learning about Columbia.
"It’s just getting to know the community, getting to know what’s going on, kind of understanding the pulse," Seewood said.
Lue started as finance director on Nov. 4. He has more than 13 years of private- and public-sector accounting and management experience, and he most recently served as finance director in Warrensburg, Missouri, according to a city press release.
Like Seewood, Lue said his experience in Columbia has been a positive one thus far.
"It’s been great," Lue said. "Everybody’s welcoming, a lot of nice people, a lot of good people in the community."
Lue aims to connect with citizens in person and through his work.
One of his goals is to make the city budget a more comprehensive and digestible document. He said one way the city could do this is by shortening it.
"It’s a 700 page document now and a lot of people don’t read it," Lue said. "We need to get some eyes on it; get people to understand what we’re doing with their tax dollars."
Paula Vanlandingham, a reading specialist for the Pheonix Family Columbia Square HIKE Reading Lab, attended the meeting to make connections with the pair of new leaders for her students.
HIKE innovative intervention program to the problem of the reading proficiency," according to its website.
Vanlandingham came with two handmade, congratulatory cards featuring her class's picture and an invitation to come read to the children.
Vanlandingham said she thought the event's concept was "amazing" because it welcomed the public.
"It's really great because normally in a city government situation you'll see a hire happen, but you're not going to go bust into their office and say 'hi' you know?" she said.
There will be another meet and greet session from 6 to 7 p.m this evening in conference rooms 1A/1B of City Hall, 701 E Broadway.
