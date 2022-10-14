 Skip to main content
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville

BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning.

Elliott and Helmuth were conducting research for the Comprehensive Sturgeon Research Project when they detected the sunken steamboat with their sonar in June.

Geologist Carrie Elliott and biologist Ty Helmuth made the accidental discovery in June when they were on the river to image the river bottom as part of the USGS Comprehensive Sturgeon Research Project. They used sidescan sonar equipment on the boat to get the original black-and-white images of the wreck, though there was still much to learn about the site. The team’s high resolution multi beam sonar was in Denmark for repairs, so they could not study the site in more detail until the equipment was returned.

The project lead, Carrie Elliott, said she hopes to use the information they gather for youth educational opportunities in Columbia.
Green, whose normal job has him using underwater sonar to record fish nests, was brought onto the a research project to help collect data about a sunken steamboat from the 1890s.
"I've never seen a steamboat like this before, and I've been doing this for 10 years!" Alig said. "We were actually able to see more of [the wreckage] this time," Elliott said. "We were worried we wouldn't see anything at all with how dynamic the river is. It changes, sediment moves."
The pair joked about how many of the river bends on the Missouri River are named after ships that they sunk.
Geologist Carrie Elliott said they did most of the work mapping the wreckage today but will check in on it again whenever they have the chance.

Helmuth and his colleagues described passing over the underwater wreckage like "finding a needle in a haystack."
