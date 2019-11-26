David Heffer has been named director of Public Safety for Columbia College.
The appointment was made by Columbia College Executive Director of Plant and Facilities Cliff Jarvis, according to a college press release.
Heffer most recently was director of public safety at Goucher College in Baltimore, overseeing a 35-member campus public safety agency, the release said. He spearheaded Goucher College’s Emergency Operations Team and developed its emergency operations plan.
“Dave brings more than 20 years of expertise to our team,” Jarvis said in the release. “Our main focus every day is on the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors, and Dave’s background and skills will enhance those efforts.”
Heffer has experience in the design and implementation of mental health response planning and was the primary liaison for Goucher College with local, state and federal law-enforcement partners, the release said.
Heffer also was a police lieutenant at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., for 16 years.
Heffer earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Washington in 1993 and recently completed his master’s degree in higher education policy, research and administration. He holds several instructor certifications .