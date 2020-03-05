Columbia Police Officer Andria Heese was traveling 14 miles per hour when her patrol vehicle stuck and killed 4-year-old Gabriella Curry.
According to previous KOMU reporting, Heese was trying to get onto the sidewalk at the school to monitor students getting onto school buses after the school day had ended. Gabriella was walking on the sidewalk at the time and was hit.
The incident at Battle High School took place in a multi-purpose area for drivers and pedestrians. Previous blind spot testing and video analysis explain it is likely Heese never saw Gabriella.
The new documents state that because of the perception and decision-making phase of the incident, "the average driver would not have been able to avoid the collision."
It continues to explain that because of the familiar routine around Battle High School, Heese "should have known of the potential for pedestrian traffic. She should have slowed her speed as she executed the 'blind' left turn into the multipurpose area."