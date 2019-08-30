A panel of six advocates took the stage Friday evening at United Methodist Church to discuss the impacts of CAFOs on their communities.
The speakers were from a variety of different backgrounds: farming, academia, broadcast and more. What they held in common was a disdain for concentrated animal feeding operations and a desire to educate concerned citizens on what they can do to take action. CAFOs house thousands of livestock in close quarters and produce waste products with potentially harmful ecological effects.
"You have to be involved. You have to be engaged to know what's going on," said Terry Spence, a farmer on the panel associated with the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project, which sponsored the event.
The panel followed a showing of "Right to Harm," a new agricultural documentary directed by husband Matt Wechsler and wife Annie Speicher.
"This was mildly uncomfortable, filming this," Wechsler said in an interview Friday. "There are a lot of people who didn't want us to be filming the things that we were filming."
Wechsler and Speicher were followed in North Carolina and in Wisconsin. While filming in Iowa, someone began shooting at the drone they were using to film, said Wechsler.
John Ikerd, a MU professor emeritus and a member of the panel, collaborated with Wechsler and Speicher on the documentary and features prominently in the film. In an interview before the screening, Ikerd expressed hope that CAFOs will be phased out over time in favor of more ecologically-sustainable alternatives.
"I think the economic viability of CAFOs at this point, at least at the size that they're operating today, is almost absolutely dependent on the preferential treatment that they received in the government programs," Ikerd said.
If the alternatives received comparable government support through funding and policy measures, Ikerd believes that "CAFOs would phase themselves out because they'd no longer be economically competitive."
The other panelists were Melinda Hemmelgarn, the host of "Food Sleuth Radio;" Jeff Jones, a farmer in Callaway County; Tim Gibbons, communications director with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center; and Tena Potts, a resident of Cooper County. The discussion was moderated by Carolyn Amparan of the Sierra Club Osage Group.
"Right to Harm" is not yet available for streaming, but Wechsler confirmed that Hourglass Films, his production company, is in discussions with streaming distributors.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.