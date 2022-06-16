Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal new information about a November 2020 deadly shooting in Cosmopolitan Park.
In his initial arraignment Thursday in the 13th Circuit Court, Maurice D. Banks, Jr., 19, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain.
According to a probable cause statement, cell tower records place Banks’ cellphone at the scene of the homicide, and an automated license plate reader put his car in the area.
In April, Isaiah Brunson, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the deadly shooting.
Brunson pleaded not guilty to both charges in June.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Brunson, who also suffered a gunshot wound at the park, told police he had gone to Cosmo Park on Nov. 2, 2020, to assist in the sale of marijuana when Spain was shot and killed.
According to new court documents, multiple vehicles were at the scene and Brunson described the car the other suspects arrived to the park in as a “blue newer car.” The documents said a detective recalled seeing Banks in a similar car with Nevada license plates the previous week.
On Nov. 5, 2020, detectives attempted to stop a blue Nissan with Nevada registration, according to the documents. Banks was observed as the driver and apprehended after the pursuit.
A probable cause statement said a handgun that police later linked to Spain’s homicide was found with Banks at the time.
According to a news release from Columbia police, Banks was arrested May 26 in Las Vegas and extradited to Boone County.
Under Missouri law, someone can be charged with second-degree murder if they are present at the time of a murder while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
A preliminary hearing for Banks is set for 1:30 p.m. June 21. He is currently being held without bond.