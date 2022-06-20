A new group has organized to protect Columbia's historic buildings and preserve the character of the city's older neighborhoods.
The group initially got together in May after permits were filed to demolish homes in the historic Old Southwest district. At the time, worried neighbors had mobilized to protect the homes but have been unable to halt any demolition.
About 15 people interested in Columbia's historic buildings met again Saturday in the Columbia Public Library to find a niche that differentiates them from similar preservation efforts.
Stephen Bybee, chair of the city's Historic Preservation Commission, and Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County Historical Society, joined the meeting.
"An organization like ours can't be everything for everybody," Campbell said.
Both explained the extent of their roles from a history and architectural perspective.
The Historic Preservation Commission, for example, does not have the authority to prevent a demolition. It can only seek compromise and alternative solutions.
Bybee also lamented the fact that members of the commission are not in full control of items they want to salvage since they are under city control.
Right now, city ordinances prevent them from selling valuable salvaged material that tell the history of Columbia, he said.
"I find it frustrating when things we wish to salvage, we aren't able to," Bybee said.
Some items are lost forever, he said, without direct involvement in the salvaging process.
Both do believe more can be done to highlight the history of Columbia, which can contribute to preservation.
While nothing has been set in stone, one idea that got traction was to create a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, something the city has suggested for the Historic Preservation Commission in the past.
Dianna O'Brien, who organized the meeting, said developing a plan will not happen overnight ,and the group agreed to begin meet on the last Tuesday of every month.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday July 26 at the Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St . O'Brien encouraged everyone to spread awareness about the group and bring a friend.