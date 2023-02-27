The trial of a Columbia man who has confessed to killing his wife and disposing of her body in a dumpster has been delayed until early summer.
A trial for Keith Comfort, which was originally scheduled for Monday, was canceled over the weekend after discovery of new evidence about two arrests involving Comfort and his wife, Megan Shultz.
Comfort, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder after telling police in Wisconsin that he had strangled Shultz, then 24, in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been in Boone County Jail since 2020 on $5 million cash bond.
During a Monday hearing in Boone County Circuit Court, both the prosecution and defense agreed to a new date of June 12 to allow time to gather information about the prior arrests.
Defense attorney Kevin O'Brien said he intended to file an open records request to obtain 911 calls related to the new evidence.
The murder occurred after Comfort found his wife at home in a frantic state. She reportedly hit her husband as he walked into their shared apartment, and Comfort told police an argument followed.
He then pushed Shultz to the ground, strangled her, wrapped her body in a trash bag and dropped it in the dumpster behind their apartment.
Shultz was reported missing the next day, and her remains were finally discovered in a Columbia landfill in 2019.
In pretrial hearings, both parties alluded to the possibility of a self-defense argument. Boresi argued that Shultz had a history of domestic violence, and court records show she was involved in multiple domestic disputes before her death.
Judge Jeff Harris expects jury selection to take longer than anticipated due to increased media coverage of the case before the original trial date. Harris has a practice of pulling aside potential jury members who have heard anything about the case for a private conversation before selection can continue.
Both parties expect the trial will be completed within four days.