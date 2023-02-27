The trial of a Columbia man who has confessed to killing his wife and disposing of her body in a dumpster has been delayed until early summer.

A trial for Keith Comfort, which was originally scheduled for Monday, was canceled over the weekend after discovery of new evidence about two arrests involving Comfort and his wife, Megan Shultz.

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

