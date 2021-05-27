Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight filed a legal brief Wednesday showing new audio evidence in the Mengqi Ji case.
Her husband, Joseph Elledge, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. Elledge is facing trial on the charge of first-degree murder on Nov. 1.
Ji’s body remains were found in March at Rock Bridge State Park.
The new evidence describes 12 secret audio recordings. Ji recorded two conversations that occurred between her and Elledge. Elledge recorded the other 10.
Transcriptions of the recordings describe Elledge severely threatening Ji and gaslighting her to gain control and manipulate her.
According to the documents, Elledge tells Ji she doesn't know her own body, but he does. When Ji says she is still recovering after the difficult birth of their daughter, Elledge repeatedly tells her she's fine. He tells Ji she was eating too much, even though she tells him she needs the food as she was breastfeeding.
In one of the recordings, Elledge admits to holding back from hitting Ji during one of their arguments.
The source of many of these arguments seem to stem from Elledge demanding that he was “in charge of the household” and denigrating Ji’s Chinese culture.
The arguments also involve Ji’s relationship with her mother, Ken Ren. According to the documents, the recordings show Elledge would become upset when Ji would talk to her mom and order her not to talk to her.
Many discussions in these recordings are centered around Elledge demanding to be in control of Ji and sometimes leading to him threatening to leave her as a single mother.
In the final recording on Aug. 20, 2019, Elledge announces his desire to divorce Ji and accuses her of abusing him. He says “I don’t like being married to you. I don’t like living with you, anything with you. It’s been a terrible relationship, and I’m eager to end it.”
The briefing states that, most likely, Ji was killed her in their shared apartment in the late evening of Oct. 8, 2019. That next day, police allege Elledge drove to many different isolated locations around mid-Missouri.
Below is a full timeline regarding this case.