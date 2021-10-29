A new detail was revealed Friday in the state's case against Lynlee Renick. Her former boyfriend may have led prosecutors to the gun she allegedly used to shoot and kill her husband.
Lynlee Renick is accused of first-degree murder of her husband, Ben Renick, an exotic snake dealer, who was in the process of selling a portion of his reptile breeding business for $1.2 million to a professional hockey goalie.
The gun is on its way to a forensics crime lab, Special Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Zoellner said in a pre-trial conference Friday. New parts of the prosecution's case came together Friday morning ahead of the conference that afternoon.
Prosecutors spoke with Michael Humphrey, Lynlee Renick's former boyfriend, after his trial ended about a week ago. He was convicted of first-degree murder in Ben Renick's killing by a jury from Cape Girardeau County.
Zoellner said in exchange for Humphrey's cooperation, leading them to the weapon and giving statements about Lynlee Renick, he would get a lesser sentence. Instead of life in prison without parole, he would get life in prison with the option of parole. Instead of first-degree murder, Humphrey would be sentenced for second-degree murder.
In September of 2020, Lynlee Renick was charged with murder, nearly three years after her husband was found dead on his farm in Montgomery County where thousands of pythons were held in containers. When police first appeared on the crime scene, Ben Renick was lying dead in a pool of blood, and police thought he was bitten by a dangerous snake that was still on the loose. Both Lynlee Renick and Sam Renick, Ben's brother, were at the farm when police arrived.
At the scene, Zoellner said the coroner noticed gun casings, saw bullet holes in Ben Renick's body and realized it was a homicide. A breakthrough in the police investigation came in January 2019. A witness by the name of Brandon Blackwell came forward and gave police probable cause to arrest Lynlee Renick.
The probable cause statement said she conspired with a coworker named Ashley Shaw and Humphrey to kill her husband. Lynlee Renick owned a spa in Columbia that was suffering from financial difficulties, and she was worried her husband might leave her for taking money out of his python-breeding business, the Missourian previously reported.
Lynlee Renick's case will be heard in Boone County on Dec. 6.
Jurors will be selected from a pool of 70 residents out of Clay County on the Friday before the trial.