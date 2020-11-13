The Missouri Department of Transportation will close lanes on Stadium Boulevard and Range Line Street beginning next week as crews work to improve connectivity among traffic signals.
Crews are expected to do work at the Stadium Boulevard bridge over Hinkson Creek from Tuesday through Thursday and at the Range Line Street bridge over Bear Creek on Monday, weather permitting.
The work will require the closure of eastbound lanes on Stadium and southbound lanes on Range Line during the day. Signs will guide motorists through the work zones.
MoDOT will upgrade fiber lines connecting traffic signals on state routes across Columbia to create stronger connections. It expects the changes to be finished by the end of December. They're intended to improve traffic flow and signal timing, and allow for a quicker response time with signal issues in the future.