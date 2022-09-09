Ragtag Film Society announced Thursday that it will introduce a new film programmer for True/False Film Fest.
Ragtag Film Society announced Thursday that it will introduce a new film programmer for True/False Film Fest.
Kristal Sotomayor, a critic and filmmaker from Philadelphia, will step into the role next year for the festival's 20th edition.
Sotomayor has past experience as a programming director for the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival and curator for the Tri-Co Film Festival. Her position will consist of developing the film list for the festival, building relationships in the film industry to attract guests, and coordinating other festival-related events, according to the True/False website.
The festival brings a plethora of filmmakers and attendees to downtown Columbia each spring. Next year, the festival will be held from March 2-5.
