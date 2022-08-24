The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer.
The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
The three contenders met and talked with Columbia residents on Aug. 22. They also had the opportunity to meet with the position's hiring panel, Columbia Fire Department staff and other department directors, Olsen said.
Olsen added that the hiring panel will now consider feedback received from the public and staff and continue to review each candidate's resume. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood will make the final selection. Then, negotiations will begin with the selected candidate.
Dunn, 54, has 32 years of experience in fire service and was fire chief of the San Angelo Fire Department in Texas for 21 years.
Farr Jr., 50, Columbia's current assistant fire chief, has been with the department since 1998 and also serves as its public information officer.
Riley, 61, has been in fire service for more than 40 years and served as fire chief in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Pueblo, Colorado.
Because hiring the fire chief is the city manager's responsibility, the candidates will not go before the City Council, Olsen said. While the council does hire the municipal judge, city clerk and city manager, the city manager hires all other department directors, she added.