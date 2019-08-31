Several well-known nightclubs and restaurants in Columbia would have to equip their establishments with automatic sprinkler systems if the City Council approves a change to local building codes Tuesday night.
The council, as it does every few years, will be considering a series of bills intended to bring local building regulations in line with changes to international building codes. There are 10 total bills on the agenda dealing with new construction, plumbing, electrical and other requirements.
The International Fire Code includes a retroactive requirement that businesses that serve alcohol and whose buildings have maximum occupancies of 300 people or more install automatic sprinklers.
Columbia Fire Marshal Brad Fraizer said there are six well-known establishments in the city that are that large and have no fire sprinkler systems that cover customer space. Instead, they have smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and emergency exits in those areas.
A memo to the City Council said the establishments are Flat Branch Pub and Brewing, Olive Garden, Yin Yang Night Club, Campus Bar and Grill, Grand Cru and Tropical Liqueurs.
The memo says the change came in response to the 2003 Station Nightclub Fire in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
Paul Huesgen, the bar manager at Flat Branch, said the restaurant and brew pub has an automatic fire suppression system in its attic and kitchen. He said that while additional safety measures sound like a good idea, Flat Branch would have to see the specifics of what the city would require in terms of compliance.
Columbia's Building Construction Codes Commission has recommended the retroactive mandate be amended out of the bill being considered Tuesday night. The memo says the commission believes "the sprinkler standards for new construction as written in our code today is sufficient."
Another significant change in the international code requires that any educational facility that expands by 1,000 square feet or more add a storm shelter capable of housing all the occupants of the school. The new codes also recognize and allow concessions to accommodate "tiny houses."
The council is delaying its regular meeting by one day because of the Labor Day holiday Monday. In other action Tuesday night, it is scheduled to:
- Hold the second public hearing on the proposed $485 million budget for fiscal 2020, which begins Oct. 1. City Manager John Glascock presented the budget to the public in July and to the council earlier this month. His emphasis is to improve pay for city employees. Council and public input thus far has focused primarily on the Go COMO bus system and alternatives to proposed cuts to the Career Awareness Related Experience program, which provides summer employment for young people. Also at issue is how much of a decline in sales tax revenue the city should expect.
- Vote on whether to spend $230,000 to improve the COLT railroad crossing at Route B. The work would include new concrete surfacing, railroad ties and track and improvements to roadway approaches and pavement markings. The Missouri Department of Transportation would reimburse the city for the entire cost.
- Hold a public hearing on its proposed 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and its fiscal 2020 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME money it receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city anticipates receiving about $8.3 million over the next five years for affordable housing and social services efforts.