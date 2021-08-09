Columbia's Department of Public Works invited feedback from the public Monday night about the new Fire Station 11 in the southwest part of the city, but few turned out to comment.
While attendance was low, City Council members Matt Pitzer and Betsy Peters stopped by to look at the plans.
Pitzer, who represents Ward 5, said having a fire station in that area will support future growth in the city.
"They're in neighborhoods all across the city, and they're always really accessible and open to community events," he said.
The station is to be located near near Scott Boulevard and Route K, and plans include a 10,000 square-foot buildling with three apparatus bays, living spaces and a police substation.
Although a bid for the project still needs to be approved, Fire Chief Andy Wood said construction could still begin sometime this fall and continue for six to eight months. Construction was planned to start in November, but the project was delayed.
Cost of the project is estimated to be around $2.5 million. Funding will come from the 2015 quarter-cent Capital Improvement Program sales tax.
Wood said the new fire station will be a place residents are invited to visit and includes a playground for children.
“We hope to have some features there that will draw people to the station,” Wood said.
For further questions, contact Columbia Public Works staff can be contacted by phone at 573-874-2489 or email.