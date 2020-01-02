The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, one of the partners of the ”Build This Town: Campaign for the Agriculture Park” project, plans to use a $20,000 state grant to build a new greenhouse to expand its ability to grow crops.
Adam Saunders, CCUA development director, said they will use the grant to purchase materials, frames and supplies for a new greenhouse.
Food production for one year on-site will be increased to an estimated 50,000 pounds with the new agriculture park production site and the greenhouse. The CCUA’s Urban Farm on Smith and Fay streets historically produced about 17,000 pounds of food per year.
“The bigger site and greenhouse will help us grow about three times more,” Saunders said.
As the greenhouse construction is affiliated with the Columbia Agriculture Park project, the center matched the grant by using some donations for the whole project, which has received contributions by more than 650 individuals and organizations, said Saunders.
Starting as a seedling, plants will grow in the greenhouse and be transplanted to a field in the park that borders Ash Street. The field is planted with cover crop every winter to make the soil fertile for plants to take root easily.
All the food grown in the 80-feet-long and 15-feet-wide greenhouse and cultivated in the field will be donated, Saunders said.
“The food that we grow on-site will be donated to hunger relief at the food bank and the food pantry here locally,” he said.
Some plants from the greenhouse will also be given out to local families, and staff from the center will visit people’s houses to teach them to establish a home garden and eat from it. This program is free of charge for low-income families, Saunders added.
“Folks who ... get poor access to healthy food because of limited income, if they can grow some food at home, that’s a good strategy to help improve access to healthy food,” he said. As for average families, gardening is “relaxing for families to do together and good for mental health to be outside.”
Some of the plants will also be transplanted to eight school gardens for both educational and healthy food-access purposes, he said.
The greenhouse will be attached to a barn, and they will be constructed in the next three to five months, said Saunders.
The $20,000 grant came from Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Columbia Agriculture Park was officially dedicated July 13 and is under phase one of the “Build This Town: Campaign for the Agriculture Park” construction project.
The project is a joint effort of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, the CCUA, Columbia Farmers Market and Sustainable Farms and Communities.
