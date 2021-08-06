Work to replace the bridge on New Haven Road, east of Rolling Hills Road, will start at 7 a.m. Aug. 16. Due to the replacement, the bridge will be closed to all traffic for approximately nine weeks, according to a release from Boone County Resource Management.
Detour signs that indicate an alternate route will be posted on the road. Project delays are possible if weather conditions are bad.
The bridge replacement work will be done by the Don Schnieders Excavating Company on behalf of Boone County Resource Management.