A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Office of Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
Capt. Brian Leer, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, said it was important to be involved in the campaign because it brought awareness to a nationwide issue.
"If we can get messages out that we are doing this, we hope for deterrence," Leer said. "People will take a second and think about it before they go out and drink."
Leer said a message that circulated last week claiming there would be around 250 officers patrolling the area for the campaign was incorrect, but could have possibly deterred people from drinking and driving, which is the goal of the campaign.
"I don't think we could get 250 officers together if we tried for an enforcement campaign," he said. "Back when we were doing sobriety checkpoints, we would put out announcements that we were going to do an enforcement campaign. That's the whole intent, to get the message out."
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested three impaired drivers and two fugitives on outstanding warrants, cited two motorists for speeding and one driver for C&I driving, and issued 63 warnings. This did not include arrests made by other law enforcement in Columbia.
Christian Tabak, public information officer for Columbia police, said officers also made six DWI arrests on Friday and Saturday regarding impaired driving. Citations from the Columbia police included one minor in possession charge and multiple hazardous moving violation warnings.
"Whenever we do these multi-jurisdictional enforcement campaigns, it's great," Tabak said. "Research shows that high visibility enforcement like these events can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. That's our goal in participating and holding enforcement campaigns like these."
Leer said that although there is no way to truly track the success of the campaign, he hopes there were people who were aware of Saturation Saturday this weekend and chose to make safer decisions.
"I have to believe that there were some people that knew about this and chose to adapt their behavior in some way so they wouldn't be in a situation to drink and drive," he said. "Any time we can do a campaign that grabs people's attention, it just reinforces the conversations out there and gets people thinking, talking and hopefully making better choices."