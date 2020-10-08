Eligible older adults can now apply more easily for benefits from the Supplemental Nutirion Assistance Program (SNAP) with the help of Aging Best.
Aging Best (also known as the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging) is a non-profit organization that plans and coordinates services for caregivers and older adults.
Aging Best recently received a grant to provide SNAP assistance to the adults it serves. SNAP, the federal food stamp program, supplements the food budgets of families in need.
Under the new initiative, older adults will be able to check their eligibility for SNAP and see what programs are available in their area by checking an online website.
From there, they can print out the application and mail it to a local office or they can apply over the phone by calling a hotline at 855-373-4636.