The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced the promotion of several employees recently. All of those recently promoted begin their new position in 2021. 

The announcement was made on the department's official Facebook page. Some of the officers promoted have been with the department since as early as 1996.

The promotions are as follows:

  • Gary German is being promoted to chief deputy.
  • Brian Leer has been promoted to the rank of captain of the services branch.
  • Damon Reynolds has been promoted to the rank of captain and will be taking over as jail administrator. 
  • Jay Stewart has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
