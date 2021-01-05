Jeimmie Nevalga came back to mid-Missouri in 2011 and did not plan to stay for more than two years, but almost a decade later, she was named the news director at KOMU/NBC.
“You can do news anywhere in the country,” she said. “The students are what kept me here.”
Nevalga graduated from MU in 2000 and spent the first part of her career producing broadcast news in Chicago and Milwaukee but was eventually drawn back to Columbia by her love for the Missouri School of Journalism. She has been KOMU’s executive producer for several years and has taught production and reporting classes.
In a statement Tuesday, the school announced that Nevalga would officially be taking over as news director Feb. 1 and that her responsibilities would include overseeing not only the daily production of news but also monitoring the budget, ratings and audience data.
Mike Jenner, chair of the Journalism Professions faculty at the school, said in Tuesday’s statement that Nevalga’s combination of professional experience and people skills will continue to be an advantage to the station.
“She will work well with our faculty, staff and students to raise the standards and better serve our audiences,” Jenner said.
KOMU is the only commercially operated NBC television station with a newsroom that doubles as a teaching lab. Nevalga said this dual mission — serving the community and training future journalists — is what she finds most satisfying about the Missouri Method.
The Chicago native said she is excited to continue refining the Missouri Method as journalism evolves. She hopes to gives students the foundational skills they need to be successful in an array of positions.
“If they have a good base, they should be able to pivot into all these new roles that continue to pop up,” Nevalga said.
Nevalga has helped the station win several Missouri Broadcasters Association awards. She earned an Emmy nomination as executive producer for a special called “Community Under Fire: A Search For Solutions.”
Nevalga earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from MU in 2000.
Tuesday’s release said Nevalga’s appointment marks the first time a woman and a person of color will hold the position of news director at the station. She hopes she’ll be able to help the station better represent the diverse array of voices inside and outside the newsroom.
“We obviously want to make sure that the students and our community sees themselves in the people that work here,” Nevelga said.