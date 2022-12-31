Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures. 

Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you