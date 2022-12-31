Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures.
Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri.
The tax will parallel the local sales tax rate. For Boone County residents, this will put an additional 1.750% tax on online goods, for a total sales tax of 5.975%.
Columbia residents will see a higher tax increase of 3.750%, keeping in line with city sales tax. This will bring the total tax for Columbia residents to 9.725%.
The online sale tax rates will also match local tax rates. If Columbia's or Boone County's tax rates increase or decrease, the online tax rate will adjust to match.
Also going into effect will be tougher laws on Missouri's unhoused population. According to the bill, any unauthorized sleeping or camping on state owned lands will result in a class C misdemeanor.
Class C misdemeanors allow for up to 15 days imprisonment and fines as much as $700. The first time an individual is caught unlawfully sleeping, they will be given a warning and all subsequent times will result in charges being brought against the individuals.
The bill also stipulates that funds designated for "permanent housing projects" will now be focused towards temporary housing.
A state bill decreasing the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% will also be going into effect on New Year's Day.
Included in the bill is a change to the amount of exempted income. The first $1,000 a person makes will be exempt from income tax, while previously it was only $100.
The bill also outlines that the income tax rate can decrease further based on total state revenue collected.
An $0.85 increase to the Missouri minimum wage will also take effect Jan. 1. This will bring the total minimum wage to $12 per hour.
This follows the plan laid out in Proposition B, approved by Missouri voters in 2018.