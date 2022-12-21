Four new members have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Boone County History & Culture Center.

Elected on Dec. 6 were Victoria Hubbell, David Wilson and Robin LaBrunerie, according to a news release from the Boone County Historical Society. Nancy Russell, who has served on the board for three years, was elected for a second term.

