Four new members have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Boone County History & Culture Center.
Elected on Dec. 6 were Victoria Hubbell, David Wilson and Robin LaBrunerie, according to a news release from the Boone County Historical Society. Nancy Russell, who has served on the board for three years, was elected for a second term.
The Boone County Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation and display of artifacts and history involving Boone County.
The news release provided the following information on the board members:
Victoria Hubbell is a writer who served as a historian for the town of Osage Beach. There she wrote A Town on Two Rivers. She also wrote Blood River Rising. She currently lives on a farm in New Bloomfield.
David Wilson is the co-founder of Ragtag Cinema and the True/False Film Fest. He has served as a panelist at multiple film festivals and co-directed the film We Always Lie to Strangers.
Robin LaBrunerie has been active in the community for 30 years. She has worked with the Museum of Art & Archeology, Catholic Charities Refugee Services and the Regional AIDS Interfaith Network among others.
Nancy Russell is a retired antique dealer and former Columbia Daily Tribune columnist. Elected to the board in January 2020, she has been involved in the evaluation of artifacts and historical displays. She has also been involved in community outreach.
The new elected members will begin their terms on Jan. 1 and end on Dec. 31, 2025.