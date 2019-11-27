The Parks and Recreation Department will unveil this year's MKT Trail commemorative poster during an event from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walt's Bike Shop, 1217 Rogers St.
The unveiling coincides with the National Day of Giving and kicks off the Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund's annual CoMo Gives campaign.
The poster is the second in a series designed by artist David Spear, who will attend the event and sign posters. The posters will be provided as a premium for those who donate at least $20 to the Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund. Only credit and debit card donations made through the online CoMo Gives campaign will be accepted.
Appetizers, beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available at the event. Sponsors include Walt's, Logboat Brewing Co., N.H. Scheppers Districting, Nauser Beverage and Pepsi Beverages Co.
Walt's is also offering a premium of SmartWool socks to those who donate $50 or more.
The parks and recreation endowment fund was established in 2017. More information is available at the parks department website.