New monument revealed for Boone County's 200th birthday

A new monument in front of the Boone County Courthouse dedicated to Boone County’s bicentennial was unveiled Tuesday morning.
The monument dedication ceremony was supposed to be by the columns in front of the courthouse, but it was moved inside the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center due to rain. When the weather cleared up, the ceremony moved outside, where members of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon-cutting.
According to a release from the Boone County Commission, the monument was made to commemorate Boone County’s history, from its inception to the present year. It also celebrated MU’s founding in 1839 and Missouri’s bicentennial.
An inscription on the monument states that it is dedicated to the people who make Boone County a unique community.
According to the county’s bicentennial website, Boone County was organized from a portion of the territory of Howard County on Nov. 16, 1820. The county was named in honor of Daniel Boone, a pioneer who died two months before its organization.
The monument says the county was developed because of its proximity to transportation, abundance of natural resources and educational institutions.
“A lot of cool history happens in Missouri,” said Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. “And certainly Boone County has been a huge part of that.”
The monument was made by the Missouri River Monument Co., also responsible for the tri-county memorial in celebration of Boone, Callaway and Cole counties’ bicentennials on the Katy Trail trailhead north of Jefferson City, according to the release.
At the dedication ceremony, Kehoe talked about the general history of Daniel Boone and the county. He ended his remarks by talking about two trees that came from Boone County and how they were dedicated to Missouri governors in the state’s bicentennial celebrations Tuesday.
“I think it’s really cool that we have a piece of Boone County literally growing on the lawn of the Capitol,” he said.
Dr. Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor for extension and engagement at MU, talked about the founding of the university and how it played into the county’s history.
“If you go back and look, it’s true that the university was founded in 1839,” said Stewart. “But the leaders of Boone County began to lay the groundwork for the vision of a state university two decades earlier.”
Mayor Brian Treece discussed history through all the early investments that were made in the county, especially in regard to equity and equality. He said that Missouri has a complicated history with racial politics, but he was proud of the bicentennial committees for recognizing and addressing that.
“This bicentennial gives us a chance to grow and to celebrate that shared history,” Treece said. “Acknowledge that shared history.”
Todd Hoien, market president for Hawthorn Bank, which sponsored the monument, thanked all the public officials who help serve the city, county and state. “It’s because of good people like you, spanning 200 years now, that we’re able to celebrate this important milestone,” he said.