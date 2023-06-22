Columbia’s Municipal Court will change  its hours of operations starting Monday, according to a city news release. The court will now be closed to the public on Fridays.

Andrea Hartgrove, the Municipal Court administrator, said the decision was made because the department was working over 50 hours a week and overtime wasn’t available.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu