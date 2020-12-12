New mural by all-girls Boy Scout Troop at City of Refuge
- Jose Luis Adriano
-
-
State reporter, fall 2020, studying data journalism and interested in tech and new media. Reach me at adrianosanchezj@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
-
Jose Luis Adriano
State reporter, fall 2020, studying data journalism and interested in tech and new media. Reach me at jax5c@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Katherine Reed
I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
Recommended for you
Latest News
- New mural by all-girls Boy Scout Troop at City of Refuge
- Columbia police officer points gun at bystander during Friday night arrest
- Clearing crime scenes more quickly the goal of proposed legislation
- Police investigate shots fired near Stadium Boulevard and West Broadway
- Some Howard County landowners ready to welcome wind farm
Most Popular
Articles
- Wilson's Fitness to close downtown location; Coley's opens virtual brand
- Lukas Evans sentenced to 18 years for 2019 death of Jordan Hoyt
- MU men's basketball matchup with Illinois moved to ESPNU
- Hy-Vee offers rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at Columbia location
- SEC television schedule released for Missouri men's basketball
- Light displays to check out all around mid-Missouri
- Lisa Dawn Swafford, June 10, 1961 — Dec. 7, 2020
- Two more people die of COVID-19, both between ages 40-59
- An actor, scholars and MU reckon with Thomas Jefferson's legacy
- Some Howard County landowners ready to welcome wind farm
Images
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: The Festival of Lights shines on Columbia
- PHOTO GALLERY: Columbia illuminates for the holidays
- PHOTO GALLERY: Paxton Elementary students pick up supplies for virtual schooling
- PHOTO GALLERY: Mexico beats Battle at the bitter end
- PHOTO GALLERY: Hickman girls basketball falls to Waynesville
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers extend winning streak to four games
- Mariana Langwell spent her life loving God and her family
- 'We got it': Kentrell Minton always lifted up his friends and family
- ‘Serious with a smile’: Ben Weir’s love for family, journalism, nature marked a long life
- Clarence John "Bush" Bierschwal was a friend to everyone
- Carolyn Oliver spent her life sharing her love of adventure
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.