The City of Columbia and Columbia Police Department are honoring Molly Thomas Bowden, a CPD officer who died from gunshot wounds in 2005, with a new neighborhood policing center named after her.
"The Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center is an important symbol that recognizes those who protect and serve us every day," said Mayor Brian Treece in a news release. "Officer Molly Bowden served our community with dignity and sacrifice."
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 16 at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. The community is invited to attend the ceremony at 1204 International Drive.
The new center is the first police building to be named after a policewoman, said Treece in the release. He said the building will bring officers closer to the community they serve, and it will be “a tangible reminder to make sure our police department reflects the diversity of our community.”
“Molly was a good person who cared about people,” said Chief Geoff Jones in the news release. “Throughout her life, she brought people together and helped mend relationships and solve problems. This building, in her name, is a testament to her and her legacy.”
According to the news release, the policing center was approved by voters in 2015 as a capital improvement project. The $9.69 million cost of the total project is funded through the 2015 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.
The construction of the new police facility costs $7.614 million. The building will be constructed by Professional Contractors and Engineers of Columbia, and construction is scheduled to begin in the spring.