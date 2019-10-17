Two rehabilitation projects on U.S. 63 begin Monday, taking the highway down to one lane over bridges between Columbia and Ashland.
Work will take place on the northbound Route 63 bridge over Turkey Creek north of Ashland and the southbound Route 63 bridge over Gans Creek south of Columbia, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Motorists will be warned ahead of the lane closures during construction. Work on both bridges will be finished in November, according to MoDOT.
Four of the seven bridge projects scheduled this year on U.S. 63 south of Columbia are now complete, according to MoDOT records.
Projects completed since June include:
• Boone County Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) bridge over U.S. Route 63;
• U.S. Route 63 northbound bridge over Gans Creek;
• U.S. Route 63 northbound bridge over Bonne Femme Creek;
• U.S. Route 63 northbound bridge over Katy Trail north of Jefferson City.
Next year, the U.S. 63 southbound bridge over Cedar Creek is scheduled to be the final project in this 2019-2020 rehabilitation series.