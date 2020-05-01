The Activity and Recreation Center is preparing to open its doors to the public after receiving a new order from Human Services Director Stephanie Browning.
The new order, Order 2020-05, has allowed gyms to reopen so long as they comply with social distancing and facility occupancy guidelines. This is Phase 2, Step 1 of the reopening plan for the community. The ARC will reopen under these new guidelines 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The facility is allowed to remain open if it maintains no more than 10% of its occupancy as defined by fire code, according to a message from Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs.
As visitors enter, they will be required to provide their name and contact information, which will then be kept in a daily log, as per Order 2020-05.
According to Griggs, the entire ARC will not be open to the public immediately. The following areas will be reopened Monday:
- The walking track.
- The spinning room.
- The cardio zone.
- The strength zone.
- The youth training room.
- The Ping-Pong room.
Programs such as pickleball and personal training will be phased into reopening after the ARC becomes familiar with the new guidelines.
Basketball courts, the concession area, the water zone and the kid zone will continue to stay closed. Group activities will also remain prohibited. These include land or water fitness classes, swimming lessons, Little Swimmers/Gymmers and birthday party rentals.
In addition, patrons will be prohibited from congregating in common areas to ensure that the building's capacity is not over-met and that social distancing is being practiced.
Monthly automatic membership renewal will resume May 15, and those who were not charged for their membership in April will be able to use their membership until May 14. Annual memberships will be extended 60 days, and patrons who would like to cancel their memberships can do so by emailing Lida.Gochenour@CoMo.gov by May 5.