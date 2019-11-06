After this year's string of gun violence in Columbia killed her daughter, Shaunda Hamilton is taking matters into her own hands.
Hamilton founded the Boone County Community Against Violence, a group that wants to take direct action to save lives. Its first event, a public health expo, will focus on immediate things people can do to help shooting victims survive.
MU Health Care will provide hands-on trainings in CPR and Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches bystanders how to respond during a traumatic event before paramedics arrive, and will host other informational booths. Free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings will also be provided.
The expo will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Boys & Girls Clubs, 1200 N. 7th St.
The event is something families, especially those with young adults, can do together to help and learn about their community, Hamilton said. Hamilton said the group is working to include all of Boone County in solving the issue of community violence, not just the neighborhoods and people who have been affected the most.
Columbia's gun violence has disproportionately impacted young people, including a 40% increase between 2012 and 2018 in the number of guns traced to people 17 or younger. Last year, the number was 217 guns, up from 155 in 2012, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The group, with the help of the Rev. James Gray, who helped start it, is currently in the process of filling paperwork with the state to become a registered 501(c)(3) organization.
Hamilton said the group is looking for volunteers, as well as partners in government and community organizing, who are interested in acting on recent community discussions. To contact the group, email yourBCCAV@gmail.com.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.