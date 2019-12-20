Brandi Carlile and Mavis Staples will headline the 2020 Roots N Blues Festival in October as new ownership of the event turns the spotlight on female performers.
Noting that in 2019 male performing artists made up 70% of festival lineups across the nation, the trio of new owners — who took over from Richard King before last year’s event — said in a press release Friday that “every slot in the 2020 Roots N Blues Festival will include a female artist.”
Tracy Lane, one of three new owners of the annual music event held at Stephens Lake Park, said in an email that the event owners are advocating for all women in the music industry but not boycotting men.
“Both of the headliners that we are announcing at this time are female artists, and both have men in their bands,” Lane noted.
Announcing two headliners in December instead of in the spring is just one way in which the new ownership trio — comprising Lane, Shay Jasper and Jamie Varvaro — is remolding the festival which has entertained local audiences for 13 years.
Another change is the name, which drops “N BBQ.”
Lane explained that when the festival was downtown from 2007 to 2012, a sanctioned BBQ contest was included. Since the event's move to Stephens Lake Park in 2013, BBQ has not been an element of the festival.
“While BBQ is part of our Missouri roots, so are all of the other food vendors who serve our guests at the festival,” Varvaro said in the release. “We want our name to represent all of our food offerings, just as all of the genres of music we present.”
Carlile, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will return to the Roots N Blues Festival in 2020 for the first time since 2015, the release said. The singer, songwriter, performer and producer will lead the list of headlining artists. Last week, she was honored with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 Billboard Awards, capping a landmark year thanks to her 2018 album, “By The Way, I Forgive You”; her 2019 collaboration with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby in The Highwomen; and co-producing the new album from Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livin’,” with Shooter Jennings.
Staples, The R&B and gospel singer, began recording and performing in 1950 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.
Speaking to the decision to include women in every act on both stages every day, Lane said, “Our decision is about creating a more equitable culture in the music industry. Not just talking about it, but doing it.”
As a two-thirds women-owned company, the new management team — booking the festival on its own for the first time — recognizes the challenges that all women face in the music industry, the release said.
“While we have set a 100% benchmark for 2020, we are not changing our format to become a women-only festival in subsequent years,” Jasper added. “However, we have pledged a long-term commitment to more equitable gender representation in all future years of this festival.”
Roots N Blues also announced that the new leading sponsorship of 2020’s festival goes to Veterans United Home Loans. That sponsor has partnered with the festival for several years and offered discount tickets for military members.
“It’s no surprise that when we approached Veterans United and discussed our shared passion for community, we quickly decided that Roots N Blues and Veterans United needed to team up,” Varvaro said in a separate news release.
The 14th Roots N Blues festival will strive to broaden representation of American roots music, which includes blues; country; rhythm and blues; bluegrass; and folk artists, the release said.
The 2020 Roots N Blues Festival will be held from Oct. 2-4, 2020, at Stephens Lake Park, and the total number of acts will be between 25 to 30, the release said.
