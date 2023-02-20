Ruby Anderson has been using GoCOMO services for more than 20 years.
“Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. For the most part, I get to work on time,” she said.
But with changes expected to the bus system in April, which will combine its six routes into three, that could change. Stops will not be eliminated, but the loop frequency will be reduced to every 90 minutes, with only three loops a day.
The changes could make it harder for riders such as Anderson to get to work on time. She said that with the new system, she will have to readjust her schedule and either get to work much earlier than necessary or risk getting to work late.
“I get charged with tardiness. And we only get seven tardies.”
Anderson works at Boone Health and uses the bus to get to work every day.
The changes come at a time when GoCOMO has seen a 15% increase in ridership in the past year, surpassing the pre-pandemic numbers, in part because the bus rides are fare-free.
“Like many transit agencies nationwide, GoCOMO is experiencing a bus operator shortage which is affecting our ability to provide service to our community,” said John Ogan, public information specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department.
The changes will be reviewed by the Public Transit Advisory Commission at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Conference Room 1A/1B at City Hall.
Searching for jobs
While Anderson has a long history with GoCOMO, Erika McBane started using public transit only eight months ago. McBane’s car broke down. It was an expensive fix, so she sold the car and started riding public transport. She orders an Uber to drop her 2-year-old son at daycare and takes the same car to her stop. The closest bus stop to McBane’s home is a mile away.
She adjusted her work schedule around the bus times.
“They (the employer) wanted me to stay late,” she said. “Well, I can’t. I can’t stay till 7.”
With the changes, she might have to adjust again and see how it impacts her ability to work.
The route changes also affect those who are looking for work. Job Point, an employment center in Missouri, holds regular job readiness training classes as well as various certificate courses. A lot of students use GoCOMO services to attend those classes, said Felecia Jackson-Qualls, a recruiter for Job Point. With a longer waiting time, they will have to leave an hour and a half early to get to class on time.
It gets harder when new employees are on a trial period at a job, especially when Job Point finds a participant placement that requires a drive.
“It will create a problem if this person doesn’t have a driver's license, or if this person doesn’t have a car,” Jackson-Qualls said. Relying on a bus that comes every 90 minutes is a big issue for the participants.
Running errands
GoCOMO riders also use public transit to run errands. Cynthia Burton has been using the bus system for around 20 years for grocery shopping, doctor's appointments and other errands. She remembers the changes Columbia buses have seen through the years. She said the buses used to go to more places, but a lot of people didn’t ride the bus, so GoCOMO cut the stops.
Ray Unek, a Columba native who has been using GoCOMO for 13 years, reminisces about the time when the buses would go to GQT Forum 8 movie theater. Today, “it goes everywhere I need to go, there are a couple places I’d like to go. But that’s OK,” Unek said.
“Cutting it down to three routes is not really gonna solve the problem,” Burton said. “It’s gonna create more of a mess.”
The city’s efforts
The city acknowledges the difficulties combining the routes will cause.
“We believe it will only be necessary to combine routes until staffing improves,” Ogan said.
To improve staffing, the city conducts wage reviews, Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said.
“I’m confident that we’ll see an increase in pay for CDL (commercial driver’s license) drivers and most likely everyone who works for the city,” Foster said. “It’s an ongoing and long process.”
Various local organizations are leading an advocacy campaign for an emergency wage increase for bus drivers.
Local Motion is an advocacy group that promotes “easy, accessible, safe and convenient transit system,” said Rikki Ascani, Local Motion community engagement director. The organization lacks the capacity to spearhead the campaigns to get raises for bus drivers as it also works on improving biking, walking and other transportation modes in Columbia. Local Motion supports other organizations that lead the campaigns.
“We would love to work with the city and bus riders, to find a compromise here, so that temporary really does mean temporary,” Ascani said.
Foster hopes employers will be as flexible as they can when it comes to tardies or schedule adjustments because of the combined bus routes.
“The answers to a lot of issues we face in terms of transportation is not about less bus service but more bus service,” Foster said. “That’s a simple thing to say. It’s more complicated to get there.”