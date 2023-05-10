Two words can be used to describe the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board's last 16 months: resignations and dysfunction.
The board's 2022 began with a resignation. Its dysfunction led to its suspension by the City Council in August. By the time it returned to regular meetings two months ago, six more members had resigned.
The six new members who weren't there last year think they can make a difference this time around.
The nine-member board operates on a review-focused model. People who file a complaint against a Columbia police officer and disagree with the chief's ruling regarding alleged misconduct can appeal the decision to the Citizens Police Review Board, which provides an "an external and independent process for review," its ordinance states.
However, the board's effectiveness in the face of Senate Bill 26, the Missouri "Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights" passed in 2021, is continuously in question. The law says that agencies investigating police have only 90 days to complete investigations, but it allows extensions under certain circumstances. The council mandated last year that the police chief request extensions long enough that the city manager and review board have at least 75 days to review appeals.
Former board member December Harmon spent 2022 calling for a model change — possibly to one focused on investigations — that will empower the board to hold police accountable independently of the Police Department.
Coming in after a year of tension, disagreements and little public engagement, some of the new members have already met community members who lack confidence in the review board.
"We expect this board to hold officers accountable for their actions," Susan Renee Carter told them on March 8, "but you can't do that because of (Senate Bill) 26 and not having come up with a new model. So, do yourself a favor and go home."
Videos that surfaced of a Columbia officer punching a restrained man outside of Harpo's Bar and Grill on Sunday led to the Boone County Sheriff's Office launching a criminal investigation of the incident. Carter, who is president of Race Matters, Friends, again called for a move to an investigation-focused model on Tuesday.
KOMU reported Wednesday that the review board postponed a police use of force discussion that had been scheduled for its meeting Wednesday.
The Missourian asked some of the new members about their individual motivations and hopes as the board attempts to move past disarray, as well as their positions on a change to an investigation-focused model.
Doug Hunt and Jamie Thornsberry, both appointed in March, declined a formal interview for this story. Hunt wrote in an email that his volunteer work with the unhoused community allows him to speak with people who have frequent contact with police, and that has contributed to his desire to join the board. Thornsberry wrote that she will take the opportunity seriously.
The other four were appointed in October and come from different times, places and spaces. Despite their pasts, all said they bring no agenda, and that mutual respect is key to moving forward.
Reece Ellis
The board's youngest member, Ellis, 23, grew up in north St. Louis County. He remembers Michael Brown's killing by a police officer in Ferguson in 2014 as a sort of turning point. Before that, problems with the police were sort of an accepted reality in the majority-Black communities of North County, he said.
"I don't think, up until that moment, that anyone really questioned what was going on in a serious way," Ellis said.
Ellis became much more involved in politics during his college years at Truman State University. He became the president of the College Democrats of Missouri, worked on several campaigns and was on the progressive side of many protests. Ellis has worked as a legislative assistant and has racked up lots of political bylines.
He moved to Columbia in 2021 with his girlfriend and now works as an engagement specialist with the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity, where he helps certify small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans with disabilities.
"It's not a place where I am an activist, but I definitely feel like I can be my authentic self," Ellis said.
When it's relevant, Ellis added, he is a protester. But he's a board member when that's relevant. Ellis said he sees himself as part of the continuum of activism spread throughout Black history.
There are no agendas, he said, or plans to "get anybody on this board."
"But I do have an idea about what respect for civil liberties look like," Ellis said. "I have an idea about what civilian oversight is supposed to look like."
To Ellis, avoiding a repeat of last year will take "not quitting early and contributing to the lack of institutional knowledge on the board." The other part, he added, is a willingness to act in good faith.
If it's not going to move to a more investigation-focused model, Ellis said, the board definitely needs to think about more independence.
"But I do think that there might be a role one day to have some investigator come in and do some of this outside work and in a full-time way," Ellis said, adding that he agrees the Police Department should help fund that position.
Because he was 15 years old when Brown was killed, Ellis admitted conversations about policing weren't at the forefront of his thoughts then. But he's thought a lot more about Ferguson since: "How does a situation like that happen?"
"It doesn't help if people aren't active and vigilant in the community, and calling out things as they happen," Ellis said.
Brandon Barnes
Barnes, 41, said his experiences growing up in Missouri's Bootheel have helped shape his views on police accountability.
Without sharing too much, Barnes said he was wrongly accused of a crime as a teenager and arrested while he was playing basketball with a friend. He wasn't involved in a crime and it wasn't even an incident where the police should have been involved, he added.
The moment made him less trusting of others.
"But, also, I've seen police do the right thing," Barnes said.
Barnes went on to play football for MU in the late 1990s before a short stint in the NFL. He then got into sales and the financial sector, and now works for River Region Credit Union. Being back in Columbia since 2008, Barnes said his Christian faith and his parents' compassion led him to work with children here.
During Lent one year, his pastor challenged him to not only give something up but to also add something to his life. He became a mentor for the Granny's House Sons of the King program, which helps boys aged 10 and older. Barnes is now a board member for Coyote Hill, a Christian ministry that helps foster children.
His life experiences, Barnes said, can translate into his work on the Citizens Police Review Board, especially when it comes to disagreements. The board last year sounded like chaos to Barnes.
"I think a lot of the problems came in the past — people were able to disagree, but how did you disagree?" he said. "I can still respect that you have a difference of opinion or a different conclusion than me and try to figure out how we can work past it."
This year, he thinks the board should keep focused on its mission and what it's legally obligated to do.
Barnes said he is interested in looking at what else can be done about Senate Bill 26, although he said combating any negative effects it has will take more than board or city action.
"I want to look more into the investigative model," Barnes said. "I don't speak for the board, but that is a model that seems to have a good approach to it."
Barnes said he doesn't expect the board to be all sunshine and roses, especially as the new members get into the meat of the work and discussions.
"But I do expect the other members to have the same level of respect for one another as I have for them," he said.
Stephanie Coleman
Coleman, 50, is a cop turned teacher.
She's aware that there are people in the community who feel skeptical because of that.
"But, I have no agenda," Coleman said. "I want what's best for our community as a whole."
She said she had wanted to be an officer since she was a child so she could help people and be a trailblazer in a male-dominated profession. But after a decade working as a patrol sergeant and canine officer for the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, she realized the job wasn't a good fit for a mother with small children.
Coleman said there are good and bad officers out there.
"I'm disgusted by those who have done their jobs horribly," Coleman said.
Coleman maintained that law enforcement is necessary, but it's a double-edged sword: "We need to be safe within our communities. We also need to be able to trust those that are supposed to be trusted."
The students she's worked with in Columbia Public Schools, where she is a special education teacher, have driven her toward her role on the review board. Coleman first taught for the district at Lange Middle School and now teaches at Battle High School, both of which serve a high number of minority students.
Coleman said her conversations with students at those schools have taught her about the mistrust for police they have.
"These kids that are living in in the lower-income areas, they've seen officers come and arrest their neighbors and their parents," she said. "Officers need to understand that."
Coleman added that she wants her students to be able to trust law enforcement and realize police are "just people, too."
"Maybe we need to work harder to earn your trust," she said.
Coleman, who still wanted to do something that involved law enforcement, thinks the review board could help build that trust. She doesn't yet have many ideas for how to go about it, but Coleman said she is interested in more youth outreach from the board. She said she's also begun asking about events involving youth and school resource officers this summer.
When it comes to a model change, Coleman said she just isn't sure yet.
"I do love the idea of having, like, an investigative model, but does Columbia need it?" she said. "I don't know that answer because I just started."
As the board moves forward, she said communication will be key.
"When you have communication breakdowns, that's when things start falling apart," Coleman said. "We don't have to always be on the same page or have the same viewpoints, but we do have be civil and understand, and be able to listen to each other's views."
Xavier Scruggs
To Scruggs, 27, trust is a complex thing.
Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, he's now a doctoral student in communication at MU. His research is focused on racial socialization, specifically in the Black community: How children are socialized in regard to race, and how that has implications into adulthood.
The fact that many people of color mistrust law enforcement is one thing that pulled him toward that research focus.
"During COVID-19, a lot of times certain health officials assumed there would be trust, that certain populations would trust certain things, not really thinking about, for example, the history of racism that this country has," Scruggs said. "Regarding law enforcement, the same thing applies."
Scruggs, whose previous research focused on political socialization, said he brings to the board knowledge of and interest in the functions of local government.
Restoring trust in systems takes a lot of work, he said, adding that it must be intentional and includes passing legislation. Although "coffee with a cop" will not help much, Scruggs said the review board's work does have the potential to.
He echoed the other members' hopes for mutual respect during disagreements. When it comes to the board's semi-annual meetings with Chief Geoff Jones, Scruggs said he'd like to bring policy-focused questions to those conversations: What's going on? What needs to be? Are any policies being worked on right now?
"We're an oversight board," Scruggs said. "That is our job: To make sure policies are being followed, to recommend policy if it needs to be changed, making sure misconduct is coming to light when we can."
Scruggs added that he is open to working with the City Council to find a transition that includes community input but that he would be OK with a move to a more investigative model.
"The investigation-focused model allows for more trust and allows for more transparency in that investigation," Scruggs said. "That's why I'd support that model: We are trying to rebuild trust in communities that lack trust."
The board is also tasked with hosting educational programs. Scruggs said there is one evident type of outreach the board needs to do: More people need to find out about the complaint appeal and review process that is available to them through the board.
"That's the first form of outreach," he said. "We can't do anything else until people know that we are here and that there's this process to file a complaint and their voice can be heard."