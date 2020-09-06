A new hair salon is opening Friday in downtown Columbia.
Broadway Hair Co. will be holding its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1001 Cherry St., Suite 101, the former location of The Clip Joint.
Owner Morgan Boyles has been in the industry for seven years and worked at several salons locally but none that she cared to mention.
"It's been a goal since day one (to open the salon), and we've been working on it since June," Boyles said.
She said the salon would abide by city mask ordinance. A worker will be at the door to keep track of the number of people who enter and leave.
"Nothing has really stopped me or made me nervous or scared," she said about opening during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're just taking the right precautions. So far, my clients have been satisfied with it."
There will be food and drinks at the grand opening with someone to serve them; nothing is self-served. A raffle will be held for a special prize. No RSVP is required but is recommended via the salon's Facebook page.
"(The opening is) a great way to come and see what we've done," she said. "And a great way to meet the stylists and see what we've changed since the last salon."