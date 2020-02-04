The scheduling procedure for trips through OATS Transit, a nonprofit that serves residents of Boone and other counties, is changing March 2.
According to the OATS Transit website, the transportation company serves rural residents, senior citizens and those with disabilities.
The new procedure is being put into place because of a software change, according to the press release.
Jill Stedem, OATS Transit administrative and development director, said in an email, "The new program is designed to create greater efficiencies in service delivery in the method that buses are dispatched and reduce operating cost."
For scheduling after March 2, residents of Audrain, Boone, Cole, Callaway, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Maries, Moniteau and Osage counties will call 800-269-6287.
Those in Camden, Miller, Laclede, Morgan and Pulaski counties will call 833-582-4960 to schedule rides.
OATS Transit said in the press release that the rides need to be scheduled in advance and if more than one stop is needed, all stops need to be reported to the call center when the ride is scheduled.