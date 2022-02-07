The new Columbia Schnucks location should be open by the end of March if there are no construction delays, according to Schnucks' media relations team.
The store, the third in Columbia, will be located at 5410 Clark Lane in the new Battle Crossing shopping center. The location will bring approximately 80 jobs to Columbia, and the store is currently looking for applicants on its website.
The new store will focus on fresh products, such as produce, meat, fish and baked goods, according to previous reporting.
Moser's to move in May, Columbia Dierbergs only a rumor
Moser’s on Business Loop will move in early May to Westbury Village shopping center, later than planned due to construction delays, according to owner Roger Moser.
Westbury Village is a shopping center currently in development at West Smith Drive and Scott Boulevard.
Toasty Goat Coffee Co., Arena Wine and Spirits, Phillips 66 and Club Car Wash are all open at the new shopping center. Future development will include a Wendy’s and an apartment complex called The Flats at Westbury, according to the shopping center’s website.
In other grocery news, company representatives have dismissed rumors of a Columbia Dierbergs. Jamie Collins, vice president of advertising and marketing for Chesterfield-based Dierbergs Markets, said in an email that the company is not currently planning any development in Columbia.
But, Collins said, Dierbergs “certainly would consider future options should they arise.”