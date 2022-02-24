The new Schnucks at Battle Crossing will open to customers at 7 a.m. March 23, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to follow at 9 a.m.
The 48,000-square-foot location will be the third in Columbia and will focus on fresh foods such as produce, meat and seafood, according to a Thursday news release. The store will also have an expanded "grab-n-go" menu.
"We’re excited to create a store that (customers) will be able to quickly and easily navigate while finding an extensive selection of the fresh products for which we’re known,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in the release.
The store will employ approximately 70 people and is still hiring for both full- and part-time positions. Application information is available online.
“My team and I are ready to bring Schnucks’ unique combination of variety, value and service to customers in northeast Columbia and the surrounding areas,” said Chuck Murphy, manager of the Battle Crossing location. “We’re excited to be a part of the neighborhood.”