A shiny, prehistoric presence greets passersby on Park Street outside Cafe Berlin. His name is Sparky, the 6-foot-6-inch steel velociraptor.

“When the kids see him, they have to come over and touch, that’s the fun thing about it,” artist Vince Houston said. “Sparky doesn’t necessarily have any sharp claws or anything on him, so the kids can come up and hold his hand.”

