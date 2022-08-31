A shiny, prehistoric presence greets passersby on Park Street outside Cafe Berlin. His name is Sparky, the 6-foot-6-inch steel velociraptor.
“When the kids see him, they have to come over and touch, that’s the fun thing about it,” artist Vince Houston said. “Sparky doesn’t necessarily have any sharp claws or anything on him, so the kids can come up and hold his hand.”
Houston’s dinosaur sculpture is one of three new sculptures being celebrated at the First Fridays Art Walk in the North Village Arts District.
Tractioner, a new sculpture by Matt Moyer, is located between the fire station and Cafe Berlin on Tenth Street.
Jessie Cargis' Simplicity! sculpture is on the landing on Orr Street between Orr Street Studios and Balsamo Warehouse.
The art walk and gallery crawl is a free event on the first Friday of each month that celebrates local art and entertainment across locations in northeast downtown Columbia.
The event began in November 2021 when Veterans United Foundation awarded the arts district over $231,000. The arts district has since used the money to pay artists to create various works.
The new pieces join the first round of installations celebrated in May, which featured two sculptures and two murals. Four new murals will also be on display Friday as part of a collection in progress set to be celebrated in November.
One of the four murals on display is John Fennell’s piece “Syncopation."
“(“Syncopation”) is about the purity of music and how color is linked to sound,” Fennell said.
Lisa Bartlett, secretary of North Village Arts District and author of the proposal that earned the arts district its Veterans United donation, said the public art engages the local community and builds a sense of place and belonging.
“(Public art) can make people think outside of the box and it can do so many things — it can change minds, it can instill joy,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett said the First Fridays Art Walk also economically boosts the community as various food vendors and shops will offer options for attendees to spend their dollars locally. "It's really a win-win for everybody," she said.
The event will offer free cookies, lemonade and live music by The Flood Brothers at Acola Coffee and Pippa Letski outside Orr Street Studios.
The art walk will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tootie Burns, president of the arts district, said the art walk is a family friendly event, with children’s activities and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. at Cafe Berlin.