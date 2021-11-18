Tucked upstairs above Broadway Brewery, a new boutique operates as both a storefront and office for the owner, Crystal Meadows.
Called the Alex & Ellie Boutique, the shop sells secondhand items from designer bags to clothing items.
Alex & Ellie opened Oct. 9; Meadows had run the boutique as an online store on multiple platforms before she acquired the storefront space this fall.
The store is open to the public every Friday and Saturday, although Meadows will occasionally open for private shopping experiences with an appointment.
Before opening her online boutique, Meadows sold products at a booth in the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. When she began working from home in 2020 during the pandemic, she closed her booth to sell her items online.
She named the store after her two daughters, Alex, 13, and Ellie, 2.
“I have an almost 13 year-old, and she’s very much into fashion,” Meadows said. “She has a lot of input in what I purchase. And then my youngest, Ellie, she’s just a ray of sunshine.”
Alex & Ellie Boutique can be found on quite a few websites that trade in secondhand items, such as Depop, Mercari and Facebook Marketplace. Meadows has found the most success on Poshmark where her boutique has over 24,000 followers.
When Meadows’ business isn’t open to the public, she uses the back of the store as an office to package and ship her online sales, as well as photograph the products to promote her store online.
Meadows sources her products for sale from a variety of places, from discount and thrift shops to online resell shops.
“I study what is selling online, and I focus on those items when doing a search and purchasing for the shop” Meadows said.
She verifies the authenticity of a product and sanitizes it before listing it online or presenting it in her store.
Since opening, Meadows said she has enjoyed owning a local business downtown.
“My favorite part about having a storefront is being involved in our local community.”