Columbians who live near the new Dollar General that has opened up off Route K in south Columbia say its just what the area needs.
The store opened about a week ago at 1835 W. Center St., near several established neighborhoods. It is the sixth Dollar General in Columbia but the only one south of downtown.
Customers at the store Thursday said it's location is convenient.
"It’s nice to be able to drive just a few minutes away from my house instead of taking a long 10- or 15-minute drive to get to Walmart,” Ella Bowzer said.
Betty Youtsey and her husband, Roy Youtsey, live nearby and are thrilled about the new store.
"There’s nothing out here," Betty Youtsey said, "and it's so convenient to have a store close by."
Roy Youtsey said the Center Street store has much more in stock than other Dollar Generals he's seen.
Dollar General said in a Thursday news release that the new store includes a home décor section and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands and products the chain usually carries.
The store will employ six to 10 people.
Dollar Generals offer food, cleaning supplies, hygiene and paper products, over-the-counter medicines and baby items at stores in 46 states.