A new study by MU researchers aims to use sensor technology to make it safer for adults over 65 in rural areas to remain at home longer. 

The Smart In-Home Sensor Technology is a system of unobtrusive devices installed in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or other room where a participant spends a lot of time.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you