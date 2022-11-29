 Skip to main content
New thrift shop City Boutique sells goods in benefit of refugees

City of Boutique opening

Clothing, household items, toys, games and decorations are some of the items that can be found at the new local thrift shop City Boutique. The store, run by the nonprofit organization City of Refuge, opened Monday and benefits refugees in Columbia.

Ruth Ann Striegel, a Columbia resident, stopped by and tried on a pink sweater on the opening day while browsing around the new store.

Volunteer Cara Schwedtmann sorts donated clothing

Volunteer Cara Schwedtmann sorts donated clothing into piles for donating to refugees, selling at the boutique and giving to other donation places on Monday at City of Refuge in Columbia. Schwedtmann started volunteering for City of Refuge this year, adding to her work as a part-time nurse.
Wracks and bins of clothing fill a storage room

Wracks and bins of clothing fill a storage room on Monday at City of Refuge in Columbia. The nonprofit opened City Boutique when they realized they could resell donations to the general public that would not directly benefit refugees in need. The money from the shop will benefit the nonprofit.
Becky King folds donated clothing

Volunteer Becky King folds donated clothing in the back room of City Boutique on Monday at City of Refuge in Columbia. King, a retired school teacher, found the volunteer opportunity through her daughter who is on the nonprofit’s staff. “This is a family affair,” King said.
Items for sale sit on display

Items for sale sit on display at City Boutique on Monday at City of Refuge in Columbia. All profits from the boutique go back to funding services for refugees in the area.
