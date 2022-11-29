City of Boutique opening

Clothing, household items, toys, games and decorations are some of the items that can be found at the new local thrift shop City of Boutique. The store, run by the nonprofit organization City of Refuge, opened Monday and benefits refugees in Columbia.

Ruth Ann Striegel, a Columbia resident, stopped by and tried on a pink sweater on the opening day while browsing around the new store.

