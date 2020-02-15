Changes to the city’s rules on trash pickup are among the items on the agenda for Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting.
The council is considering the following changes to the city’s trash pickup policy, according to a presentation from the city’s Solid Waste Division:
- City staff may not pick up any items that are not in a bag or bundle.
- A limit on the number of bags and/or bundles that can be collected each week may be created.
- Special pickup, a service intended for the disposal of items too large for regular pickup, may be eliminated, and the use of containers for excessive amount of garbage may become required.
- Special pickup may be changed to require all items be placed in bags or bundles. It may require scheduling in advance, and the city may begin charging a fee for it.
The division will be presenting on these proposed changes during the premeeting work session at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.
Other topics that will be discussed at the meeting include:
- A proposal to build a new driving range at L.A. Nickell Golf Course.
- Possible construction of new sewer and storm drain projects at Leslie Lane, College Avenue, Court Street, Hickory Street, Stanford Drive and Glenwood Avenue. These improvements are estimated to cost $1.1 million in total, which will come from the Stormwater Utilities Funds, the Sewer Utilities Funds and the Sewer Utility Private Common Collector Elimination Funds.
- An amendment to the city code which will create incentives for water utilities customers.
- A few amendments to city ordinances on short-term rentals. The city plans to delay the enforcement of these ordinances until renters can honor the bookings they have already made prior to the changes.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E Broadway.