New view, same Q

Kayla Myers prepares to host pre-screening introduction from her car on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Myers is one of the festival’s ringleaders, who are in charge of film introductions and hosting the Q&A sessions.
LEFT: Erica Kallis plays her violin Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Kallis' band, The Calvin Street Band, performed at Flick-Nic, marking its first time performing at the True/False Film Fest.
RIGHT: Christa Holtzclaw pours Les Bourgeois wine Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Les Bourgeois, Schlafly and Broadway Brewery sponsored the event.
From left, Nancy Bucelluni, Mary Zell Colquhoun and Jill Schmidt listen to live music Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The family's favorite part of the festival is the parade and, most of all, the atmosphere.
From left, Rebecca McGuire, Stephen Boss, Robert Boon, TJ Tushuas, Lee Stanton and Michele Grace watch a film together Thursday at the drive-in theater at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The group of friends met through Columbia College’s study abroad program and are frequent travel buddies.
Ember Atkins, left, and Amanda Ngo, right, laugh as they wait for the film "Homeroom" to begin Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. "Homeroom" covered the story of 2020 graduates of Oakland High School.
Mary Hindle, left, and Josh Christie enjoy a film together Thursday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The couple got engaged a few months ago while living in different cities, and Christie recently moved to Columbia to be with Hindle.
Hundreds of festgoers filter in and out each day through Stephens Lake Park, the outdoor, COVID-conscious venue for the 2021 True/False Film Fest. Some come for the rotating suite of documentaries. Others come to events like the Flick-nic for the live music, artists and other entertainment.
Amid the clusters of masked attendees, the Q Queens stick out.
Dressed from head to toe in velvety capes, glittering gowns and festive headgear, the True/False Q Queens are mobile information centers who run the Q line designed for ticketless movie-goers.
Among them, Emily Morrison, dressed in a dinosaur-themed outfit complete with a glowing dinosaur crown, directed patrons and answered questions. Morrison has attended the fest for 12 years, and she's acted as a Queen for three.
"Queens are the first lines people go to for information," Morrison said. "I've been coming to the fest for years. I like to share my love for the fest and help people navigate it because it can be confusing sometimes."
The fest was relocated from indoor venues across downtown Columbia to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. Ten minutes west of the park, however, was the most distant venue: the Executive Drive-In, outside the Holiday Inn Executive Center near the Columbia Mall.
Painted arrows on the ground mark 12 feet of space between parked cars, allowing for distancing to occur as viewers roll down their windows and spread out in their pods. All drive-in screenings are held after sundown; the venue shows one movie a day, making it a home for five of the fest's three-dozen screenings.
Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian.
