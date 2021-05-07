You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

New view, same Q

  • 1 min to read
New view, same Q

The Big Field lives up to its name.

Hundreds of festgoers filter in and out each day through Stephens Lake Park, the outdoor, COVID-conscious venue for the 2021 True/False Film Fest. Some come for the rotating suite of documentaries. Others come to events like the Flick-nic for the live music, artists and other entertainment.

Erica Kallis plays her violin (diptych)

LEFT: Erica Kallis plays her violin Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Kallis' band, The Calvin Street Band, performed at Flick-Nic, marking its first time performing at the True/False Film Fest.

RIGHT: Christa Holtzclaw pours Les Bourgeois wine Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Les Bourgeois, Schlafly and Broadway Brewery sponsored the event.

Amid the clusters of masked attendees, the Q Queens stick out.

Dressed from head to toe in velvety capes, glittering gowns and festive headgear, the True/False Q Queens are mobile information centers who run the Q line designed for ticketless movie-goers.

Among them, Emily Morrison, dressed in a dinosaur-themed outfit complete with a glowing dinosaur crown, directed patrons and answered questions. Morrison has attended the fest for 12 years, and she's acted as a Queen for three.

"Queens are the first lines people go to for information," Morrison said. "I've been coming to the fest for years. I like to share my love for the fest and help people navigate it because it can be confusing sometimes."

Dressed from head to toe in dinosaurs, True/False Q Queen Emily Morrison knows how to stick out in a crowd. Tasked with the role of extravagantly dressed mobile information station, Morrison leads festgoers through a whole new True/False experience.

The fest was relocated from indoor venues across downtown Columbia to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. Ten minutes west of the park, however, was the most distant venue: the Executive Drive-In, outside the Holiday Inn Executive Center near the Columbia Mall.

Painted arrows on the ground mark 12 feet of space between parked cars, allowing for distancing to occur as viewers roll down their windows and spread out in their pods. All drive-in screenings are held after sundown; the venue shows one movie a day, making it a home for five of the fest's three-dozen screenings.

From left, Nancy Bucelluni, Mary Zell Colquhoun, and Jill Schmidt listen to live music

From left, Nancy Bucelluni, Mary Zell Colquhoun and Jill Schmidt listen to live music Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The family's favorite part of the festival is the parade and, most of all, the atmosphere.
From left, Rebecca McGuire

From left, Rebecca McGuire, Stephen Boss, Robert Boon, TJ Tushuas, Lee Stanton and Michele Grace watch a film together Thursday at the drive-in theater at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The group of friends met through Columbia College’s study abroad program and are frequent travel buddies.
Jessica Travlos helps attendees in line

Jessica Travlos helps attendees in line for the showing of “Homeroom” on Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. This is Travlos’ fifth year of being a Q Queen for True/False Film Fest.
Ember Atkins, left, and Amanda Ngo, right, laugh

Ember Atkins, left, and Amanda Ngo, right, laugh as they wait for the film "Homeroom" to begin Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. "Homeroom" covered the story of 2020 graduates of Oakland High School.
The documentary "Rock Bottom Riser" (diptych)

LEFT: The documentary "Rock Bottom Riser" is projected through the back of a truck Thursday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. About 55 cars attended the screening.

RIGHT: A '61 Pontiac Catalina sits parked Thursday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.
Kayla Myers

Kayla Myers prepares to host pre-screening introduction from her car on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Myers is one of the festival’s ringleaders, who are in charge of film introductions and hosting the Q&A sessions.
Mary Hindle, left, and Josh Christie

Mary Hindle, left, and Josh Christie enjoy a film together Thursday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The couple got engaged a few months ago while living in different cities, and Christie recently moved to Columbia to be with Hindle.
Download PDF True/False: Safer than last year?

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Former photographer, photo editor, and assistant director of photography. Reach me at hjtr43@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo editor, staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended for you