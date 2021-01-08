A new page on the city of Columbia's website will provide up-to-date information on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and allow residents to fill out a survey to get information about when the vaccine will be available for them.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services continues to work with the state and community partners to administer the vaccine plan, it said in a Friday news release.
The vaccine will be available in phases as determined by the state. While supplies are limited, local health officials are working to vaccinate people in Phase 1A, which include patient-facing health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
The other phases outlined by the state, which remain subject to change, are:
- Phase 1B: High-risk people ages 18 to 64; those older than 65; first responders; and essential workers, including childcare workers, teachers, water and wastewater workers, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers and food and agriculture workers.
- Phase 2: Populations at increased risk, including prisoners and unsheltered people.
- Phase 3: All other residents.
"While many folks want to get their vaccine immediately, we would appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through the phases that have been determined by the state of Missouri," Health Director Stephanie Browning said in the news release. "Even though vaccinations are being distributed, it’s important to continue following all health orders, wearing masks, washing your hands and avoiding large gatherings. We can get through this hard time together."
The new web page provides information about vaccine phases and answers frequently asked questions. When vaccines become available to the general public, information will be included about when and where they will be given.
The survey asks for the respondent's name, address, age and occupation, and whether they have any comorbitities that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
The public can sign up for email notifications about the status of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Boone County. Filling out this survey does not guarantee when someone will get a vaccine but makes it easier for the Health Department to contact them when doses are available.
Anyone who qualifies for Phase 1A and hasn’t received a vaccine can email CovidVaccine@CoMo.gov, according to the news release.