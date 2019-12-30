Have you made plans to ring in the new decade yet? Here's a guide to some of the New Year's Eve parties happening Tuesday in Columbia.
My House NYE20 Black & White Masquerade Ball
Address: My House Nightclub and Sports Bar, 119 S. Seventh St.
Time: 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Details: Progressive double wells starting at $1, a complimentary masquerade mask, midnight countdown, confetti drop and live music by DJ Gizmo and DJ Ellis.
Tickets: Start at $60 for general admission and are available on the event page.
Silverball 3rd Annual NYE Party
Address: Silverball, 122 S. Ninth St.
Time: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Details: Unlimited slushees and call drinks.
Tickets: Basic cost is $30; VIP lounge and seating available for an additional $20 on the event page.
VYBEZ NYE 2020 Littest Section
Address: VYBEZ, 19 N. Fifth St.
Time: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Details: Complimentary shots 9 to 10 p.m., drink and food specials all night.
Tickets: Free basic admission by RSVP-ing on its website. Specialty tickets being at $25.
Willie's and Fieldhouse 4th Annual New Year's Eve Party! Roaring 2020s!
Address: Willie's/Fieldhouse, 1109 E. Broadway
Time: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Details: $10 bottles of champagne , progressive double wells starting at $1 at 9 p.m., progressive double calls starting at $3 at 9 p.m. and a balloon drop at midnight.
Tickets: Cost is $60 for general admission in advance, and $100 on Tuesday, available on the event page on eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve at The Penguin
Address: The Penguin Piano Bar and Nightclub, 1025 E. Broadway
Time: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Details: An evening full of glitz and glamour, piano players, local DJs and champagne.
Tickets: Cost is $20 and tickets are available on the event page. Tickets also may be bought at the door.
Plush Lounge: New Year's Eve Bash Gold Carpet
Address: Plush Lounge, 904 Business Loop 70 E.
Time: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Details: A black & gold attire event featuring two DJs, special guest host Bone and a complimentary midnight toast.
Tickets: Presale tickets are $10 and available at Papadoo’s/Plush Lounge, 904 Business Loop 70 E.
New Years Eve at The Tiger Hotel
Address: The Tiger Hotel, 23 S. Eighth St.
Time: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Details: Signature cocktails, dessert displays and five venues under one roof.
Tickets: A Tiger NYE 2020 ticket is $10 and includes access to three of the five bars: The Industry, Vault and Twain. Tickets are available at the event page.
Room 38 NYE2020
Address: Room 38 Restaurant and Lounge, 38 N. Eighth St.
Time: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Details: Live countdown and champagne toast at midnight, professional photography and a live DJ. All-inclusive general admission tickets include a premium open bar.
Tickets: Noninclusive general admission tickets are $25 and do not offer an open bar. All-inclusive general admission tickets start at $75. Tickets can be bought at the event page.
NYE 2020: The Bootlegger's Ball
Address: The Social Room, 220 N. Eighth St.
Time: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Details: A Prohibition Era-themed party with a "dress to impress" dress code. A password is required to enter, which can be found on its Instagram: @socialroomcomo.
Tickets: No cover, but you can purchase a $20 VIP pass in advance that guarantees entry, allows you to skip the line and comes with a little "thank you" bottle of whiskey. VIP passes available at the event page.
A Roaring '20s New Year's Ball
Address: The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.
Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Details: A dress to impress 1920s Gatsby-era ball. Live music from the Columbia Jazz Orchestra and DJ Requiem, vintage '20s-era cocktails, red carpet and photo booth, hors d'oeuvres from Bleu Events and a champagne toast at midnight.
Tickets: Cost is $20 in advance at thebluenote.com, or $25 the day of the show.
The Hooten Hallers: NYE at Rose Music Hall
Address: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.
Time: Doors open at 8 p.m.
Details: The Hooten Hallers, The Goldbugs and David Dearnley. Champagne at midnight, with whiskey before and after. All ages. Arrive at 5 p.m. before the concert to celebrate the retirement of Pepe's of Columbia.
Tickets: Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 the day of the show, available at rosemusichall.com.
Roaring '20s NYE Party!
Address: Top Ten Wines, 111 S. Ninth St.
Time: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Details: New Year's Eve Gold Party with period attire encouraged. There will be a costume contest — the winner will get a bottle of champagne — a DIY photo booth, classic period and 2020-inspired cocktails, a dance floor, The Great Gatsby movie on repeat and a midnight champagne toast.
Tickets: No tickets, no cover charge.
Other places that will be open for New Year's Eve include Nash Vegas, Harpo's Bar and Grill, Broadway Brewery and Logboat Brewing Company, which has never been open on New Year's Eve previously.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.