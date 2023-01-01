New Year wishes

Lionelle Miller plays the keyboard for passersby Thursday in downtown Columbia. “I just really enjoy being alive,” Miller said. “I just hope I can be happy, that’s my biggest thing is just being happy.”
Kyle Cook, co-owner of Hitt Records, shared his hopes for the new year on Thursday: World peace, reversing climate change, and peace, love and understanding were at the top of his list. Cook also reflected on “the COVID years,” saying, “We shouldn’t lose sight of how weird that all was and just having a world that we live in where we are able to go freely about our lives and not be concerned about getting sick or dying. ... This last year I got to appreciate that.”
Kimber Dean shared her aspirations for the new year Friday at Nourish Cafe and Market in Columbia. Goals for her daughters include learning to read for her 3-year-old and paddle-boarding for her 6- and 12-year-olds. The chef also expressed her hopes for the success of her catering company, Happy Food.
Kristen McCowan stopped to talk Saturday at Seventh and Cherry streets in Columbia. McCowan attended MU and is now a professor of social work at the University of Washington. She said she intends to continue to follow her passions in 2023 and hopes to see her friends be successful and wishes for “more community.”
With 2022 winding to a close, local residents and business owners shared their hopes and aspirations for the new year. Columbians are hopeful for many things: growth, cooking at home more, following passions and, for some, just being happy. People are also looking for a more peaceful and healthy world moving into 2023. Read more for other wishes for the year to come.